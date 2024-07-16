Thousands rocked the fosos in Floriana on Tuesday evening, as global artists played hit after hit at the 16th edition of Isle of MTV Malta.

As doors opened at 5 pm, many battled the sweltering heat and with fans in hand and water in the other, made their way to get a good place in the front to watch international artists Nelly Furtado, Raye and DJ Snake.

Local artists, such as Eurovision singer Sarah Bonnici warmed up the crowd before the first big name hit the stage.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Nelly Furtado dazzles

As the sun set over the crowd in Fosos, Nelly Furtado graced the stage sparkling in a blue sequences playsuit.

"Hello Malta," she greeted the crowd, as she waved her arms, draped in blue feathers.

Her set kicked off with a classic, her 2006 track Say it right.

Surrounding by a four-piece band, the RnB song changed its tone to rock, as Nelly danced along to a guitar solo mid-way through the song.

The party started shortly after, as the beginning of Maneater blasted through the speakers.

"I'm so happy to be here," she said as she twirled around the stage and fire shot out of the stage, losing the feathered sleeves.

It was a good time for all those born in the 90s, who knew Nelly's early noughties tracks like Turn off the Lights, and Why do all good things come to an end.

And millennials were buzzing as the intro of I'm Like a Bird started up.

Yet despite the 2000 track being an international chart topper- not everyone in the crowd was familiar with the song.

Some younger people looked confused, shrugging at one another as Furtado sang the lyrics.

"I've never heard this song before," one girl was overheard speaking to her friend.

She played a number of tracks from her latest album, 7.

She ended her set with Promiscuous, which got the crowd jumping.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Showstopping performance by Raye

Next on stage was UK platinum singer Raye, joined by a nine-piece band all wearing white tuxedos with black bow ties.

Barefoot and wearing a long elegant silver dress, just like Furtado, this is the second time the singer performed at the Fosos.

Back in 2017, at 19 she was best known for her hits By Your Side and You Don’t Know Me with Jaz Jones.

"I was a girl then and now I'm a woman, I'm so glad to be back in Malta," she told the crowd.

Raye's soulful voice beamed throughout the audience and when she wasn't singing, she was busy interacting with the crowd.

"I love to talk, but I'm gonna try to do less talking and more music," she said laughing.

"Music is medicine, we came here tonight to feel some healing, some joy and fun," she said.

She also told the crowd she is an "absolute drama queen".

"So if it's alright, we are gonna have a lot of dramatic endings, alright," she asked, as the crowd roared.

Her set was a mixture of soul, jazz and RnB, and in between sets, she would share the background to some of her songs.

Before singing Ice Cream Man she spoke about how the track is about sexual violence and abuse.

"I know it's sad and we are here to have fun, and I don't even enjoy singing this song, but I know it's important to sing it," the emotional singer said.

"It makes me proud to sing it."

Raye also had a sweet encounter with one of the members of the crowd. She caught sight of one woman, Laura, holding up her phone with a picture of Raye and her when she had first performed in Malta.

"You have grown up into such a beautiful woman," Raye said, clearly touched by the gesture.

She played a rock version of her hit single Prada.

She left the song that "changed her life" for last, Escapism.

The crowd went wild and sang along throughout the whole track.

"Thank you Malta, I cannot wait to come back to Malta," she said.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

'Let me see your hands Malta'

Well into the evening, with the Floriana parish church lit colourfully in the backdrop, the best was kept for last according to the crowd, who were eager for the French producer, DJ Snake.

As red strobe lights beamed up the stage, the dark crowd was lit up by thousands of mobile phone screens.

Despite some members of the crowd having been standing for hours, their energy did not dampen for the DJ.

Singing along to one hit after the other, Lean On, Taki Taki, and Loco Contigo.

At a point, he stopped the music and stood up.

"Do you guys need a break," he asked the crowd, who roared no.

"I can give you a two-minute break if you need it," he joked.