The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability on Friday slammed a directive issued by the Malta Union of Teachers which will restrict the rights of students attending CCP classes to receive their education during exam time.

The directive issued on Tuesday states that young disabled students should remain at home during examinations period. Year 11 CCP students were previously required to stay at home during that time but the Ministry of Education had resolved that matter by providing a course for these students.

The latest directive now extends that rule to younger students.

CRPD called on the Education Minister to take action, pointing out the latest directive goes against direction given by the Ministry which insisted that students who do not take examinations should continue with their education.

“Whilst students without disabilities are able to remain at home unsupervised during the examination period, the parents of students with disabilities have no choice but to take leave from their employment to support their children. This could lead to financial hardship or loss of employment,” the Commission said, adding that this amounted to discrimination.

The Commission called on the MUT to rescind the directive “so that the families of these students will have peace of mind that their children will be able to continue their education without jeopardising their livelihoods.”