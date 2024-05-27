It was "crucial" that people remained calm and did not fall for provocation, the prime minister said on Monday when asked about his concerns in the wake of the Vitals inquiry.

Speaking while campaigning in Naxxar, a day before the arraignment of Joseph Muscat, Robert Abela said the Vitals magisterial inquiry had angered people and raised political tensions especially because of the timing of its conclusions, which many viewed as a "planned coincidence" to influence a political campaign.

His government had reduced political tensions and replaced it with a situation where people and families of divergent political views could have mature discussions, Abela said.

"God forbid" that tomorrow or any other day, Malta returned to a situation where people needed "to bang" to get their views across. He believed the people understood and would respect the appeals for calm.

Abela said a strong vote next month was not needed to influence the judicial process. But it was needed as a reply to those who thought that the judicial process could be used to influence a political timeline. Justice could not look at faces or political connotations, he insisted.

Asked if he was worried about the impact of the inquiry on investment and Malta's standing, Abela said the country enjoyed a good reputation, buoyed by the credentials it had earned in the rule of law reforms carried out since 2020, including the implementation of almost all the Venice Commission recommendations. They included the way the judiciary and the police commissioner were appointed.

Malta had also made substantial and credible reforms in the wake of its financial greylisting, from which it emerged in record time.

Responding to claims by the opposition of "complicity" in the Vitals fraud because the government was warned in 2021 by Steward Healthcare that the Vitals concession deal was fraudulent, the prime minister said the government had acted immediately within the context of its contractual obligations.

The State Advocate had replied in detail to that letter and a legal firm was also engaged about the matter, headed by a person who was now a member of the judiciary. Was the opposition now saying that this member of the judiciary was also complicit?

Fielding other questions Abela said his government would retain the subsidies on water, energy and fuel in the long term.

“Reverting to market-driven prices as the opposition wants would drive the country into a wall,” he said.

Abela said that while the new European Commission was expected to continue to pile pressure on Malta to stop the subsidies, Malta would argue that this was a national prerogative and the subsidies were needed to counter disadvantages which Malta had.