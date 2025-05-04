The US Treasuries market, which has attracted considerable attention recently, was seeking relevant cues from data released last week.

On the economic front, indicators were mixed. The US economy contracted by 0.3% in Q1, the first quarter of negative GDP in three years and a worse-than-expected movement. The GDP decline was driven by a rise in imports, which in turn seems to reflect the ‘front-loading’ of deliveries from overseas. Meanwhile, the closely watched core personal consumption expenditure price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, declined to +2.6% in March (February: +3%). The report also showed improved consumer spending.

In terms of policy making, the US Department of Treasury released its quarterly refunding plan last Wednesday. The update indicated unchanged guidance of steady issuance of treasuries, with the next sale including $125 billion in three-year, 10-year, and 30-year maturities.

The Treasury also noted that it is considering adjustments to its debt buyback programme, with the objective of further enhancing liquidity support objectives. Changes could affect purchased amounts, maturity bucket composition, and schedules. On balance, the indications from the Treasury’s announcement were considered to be in line with expectations. Even though equities responded negatively to the GDP update, the impact of the above on US Treasury yields was muted.

However, it is relevant to note that US sovereign debt has been through a few weeks of relatively elevated volatility. Yields spiked higher in the days following Trump’s announcement on tariffs, which could be considered as counter-intuitive.

Within the context of tumbling equities and surging volatility in financial markets, treasuries seemed to have somewhat lost their safe haven status.

The expectation that high tariffs would be inflationary led to selling pressure.

Inflation fears, in this instance, outweighed uncertainty relating to the likely negative impact on economic growth. Furthermore, while fiscal concerns related to planned tax cuts had been present since Trump’s electoral victory, they were likely amplified within the context of the shifting economic backdrop.

Lower demand from overseas investors is another factor that could have contributed to upward pressure in US benchmark yields. Countries exporting to the US have historically been happy to recycle their US dollar reserves into purchases of treasuries, basically funding US deficits.

One can also relate this to what is known as the “exorbitant privilege”, whereby the US dollar benefits from being the main international reserve currency. A reversal of these dynamics could result in lower demand for treasuries.

It has also been suggested that certain countries are dumping US debt for political reasons, even though there is no clear evidence indicating that countries are ‘weaponising’ their holdings.

It is noted that the Treasury market did stabilise, and benchmark yields generally trended lower. Also positively, credit markets have held up well. At the time of the tariffs announcement, there was justifiable concern that financing conditions could deteriorate substantially. Going forward it is reasonable to expect some negative impact from the worsening economic outlook. However, while spreads have generally widened, so far credit remains resilient, and market movements have been orderly.

The credibility (and direction) of the US Federal Reserve Bank is a positive factor. The perception, at least so far, is that the tariffs issue is more of an equities story. Additionally, demand-supply dynamics in debt markets remain supportive.

In any case, investors and analysts are expected to give due attention to the US treasury market. In the early days following Trump’s announcement, there were, in fact, some signs of “structural” stress in this market. Liquidity tightened, and some feared it could be a repeat of March 2020. While this time, such concerns were quickly abated, the episode showed how crucial a well-functioning market for this asset is. US treasuries continue to be a pivotal benchmark and an essential tool for money markets and liquidity management.

Moreover, recent events confirm that the concept of ‘bond vigilantes’ remains

relevant. Historically, the term refers to the idea that bond investors can pressurise policymakers, including governments and central banks, to adhere to fiscal discipline by demanding higher compensation in order to continue lending (i.e. continue buying bonds). Given ongoing developments, it seems that bond markets displayed a dislike of the tariffs in the form announced, but also that they may alter policy direction.

Karl Falzon is head of capital markets at Curmi & Partners Ltd.

The information presented in this commentary is solely provided for informational purposes and is not to be interpreted as investment advice, or to be used or considered as an offer or a solicitation to sell/buy or subscribe for any financial instruments, nor to constitute any advice or recommendation with respect to such financial instruments. Curmi & Partners Ltd is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and is licensed by the MFSA to conduct investment services business.

WWW.CURMIANDPARTNERS.COM