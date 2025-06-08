A quiet revolution is under way in hospitals, clinics and community kitchens around the world. Health professionals are trading stethoscopes for spatulas, learning not only what to eat but how to prepare it. This movement, known as ‘culinary medicine’, is transforming healthcare by combining the science of nutrition with the art of cooking.

This emerging discipline of culinary medicine blends the culinary arts with human nutrition, psychology and medicine. It encourages sustainable behaviour change by equipping patients and practitioners alike with the skills to make informed food choices.

A consensus definition of culinary nutrition describes it as the integration of culinary arts and nutrition that applies practical knowledge and skills to improve health. When delivered by health professionals such as doctors, nurses and dietitians, it becomes ‘culinary medicine’ as explained in the 2024 paper ‘Culinary Medicine or Culinary Nutrition? Defining Terms for Use in Education and Practice’ by Croxford et al.

This growing culinary medicine field is gaining traction in response to two major challenges: the global rise in chronic noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity, and the long-standing gap in nutrition education in healthcare professional training.

Medical institutions across the US, the UK and Australia are beginning to incorporate hands-on culinary training into their curricula. These programmes teach medical students how to prepare meals tailored to clinical conditions – such as hypertension and dyslipidaemia – by focusing on practical skills like low-sodium cooking and vegetable preparation.

Locally, the Department of Food Sciences and Nutrition within the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Malta is pioneering efforts to embed culinary education into the newly restructured BSc (Hons) Applied Food and Nutritional Science programme.

Lectures providing hands-on opportunities for future food scientists, nutritionists and dietitians help students to gain culinary competence while acknowledging that knowing what to eat is only part of the solution – knowing how to prepare healthy food is just as critical.

Culinary medicine is more than a trend; it’s a powerful tool for prevention and patient empowerment. By bringing nutrition education into the kitchen, this innovative field is reshaping healthcare – one meal at a time.

Melania Spiteri is a pharmacist and state-registered nutritionist with a master’s in applied culinary nutrition. She works as a community pharmacist and lectures in culinary nutrition at the University of Malta’s Department of Food Sciences and Nutrition. She also shares practical, evidence-based food and health tips on her Facebook page, Mel’s Food Pharmacy.

Sound Bites

• In 2019, the Global Burden of Disease study estimated that diets low in fibre were responsible for nearly 60,000 deaths and over one million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in the EU alone. Most European adults fall short of the recommended 25-35g of daily fibre, with women averaging just 16-20g and men 18-24g.

• Fibre, found only in plant-derived food, plays a crucial role in preventing major noncommunicable diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer, and low fibre intake is a recognised global dietary risk factor. Increasing fibre intake through more plant-based diets – rich in whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds – not only supports health but also reduces environmental impacts such as greenhouse gas emissions and land use. Backed by strong evidence and endorsed by leading health organisations, plant-based dietary patterns like the Mediterranean diet offer a win for both human and planetary well-being.

DID YOU KNOW?

• The human gastrointestinal tract hosts a complex community of trillions of bacteria that live in symbiosis with the host. Dietary fibre fuels these microbes, enabling the production of short-chain fatty acids that support gut integrity, modulate inflammation and influence systemic and cognitive health.

• Tomatoes are rich in lycopene and cooking them with healthy fat such as olive oil improves its absorption, supporting heart health and cancer protection.

• Anthocyanins (plant chemicals) in berries, grapes and purple-skinned vegetables like aubergine are linked to better heart health, lower diabetes risk and weight control.

• Kiwi skin contributes fibre and nutrients, whereas the flesh contains actinidain, an enzyme that hydrolyses proteins – hence, it should not be heated with dairy products.

