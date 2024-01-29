The announcement last August of the Eastern Region as Cultural Region of the Year for 2024 triggered an immediate process of work to ensure that the challenges the title brings with it are met as will the declared objectives of all twelve Local Councils within the Region.

This is a unique opportunity for these localities – Birkirkara, Pembroke, is-Swieqi, Pietà, Ħal Għargħur, Ħal Lija, l-Imsida, Ta’ Xbiex, San Ġiljan, Tas-Sliema, l-Iklin and il-Gżira – to reach out more towards their various communities with a packed schedule of activities and initiatives aimed at featuring and sharing their distinct culture and traditions.

The Local Councils involved in this whole year of cultural exchanges are aware of the responsibility they carry, but are also determined to show they can deliver. Government has allocated a quarter of a million euro to help cover the programme of events, with the Eastern Regional Council contributing an extra €25,000.

A modern society that has no social boundaries or restrictions is a prerequisite in the propagation of the culture and traditions that distinguish one locality from the other. Thanks to this cultural initiative within the Eastern Region of the Maltese islands, different communities, foreigners living on the Island and tourists that happen to be visiting will be able to share and take part in the events that will be held in all twelves localities of the region. This public participation would go a long way towards the appreciation of established and new talents in the culture and traditions sectors on a national scale.

The huge variety of traditional skills and artistic output that will feature in these towns and villages will throw a spotlight on new pastures and opportunities for all those involved in the programme.

The Minister for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, Owen Bonnici, has described this important cultural calendar as “an investment not only in more cultural activities in our streets and villages, but also an investment in our highly talented artists and creative persons.”

The success of this cultural programme is based on the attendance and participation of the public which is being urged to participate in exchanges with the artists and other creative persons by sharing in this beautiful experience that will manifest the cultural and traditional styles and modes of their communities. There is always room for more appreciation and increased information on the cultural and artistic treasures that are found in the twelve localities.

This was the message delivered earlier this month by the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government, Alison Zerafa Civelli, who said: “Cultural activities and initiatives instil in all of us a deep sense of community while strengthening our identity.”

The voice of the 2024 Cultural Region needs to be heard and delivered

The celebration and promotion of the unique cultural heritage of the Eastern Regional localities will be based on activities that are intended to not only bringing culture and traditions nearer to the people, but also to encourage them to seek more and to appreciate more the culture and traditions embroidered in the cultural fabric of each and every individual community.

The voice of the 2024 Cultural Region needs to be heard and delivered as part of the massive cultural programme that is being undertaken. The President of the Eastern Regional Council, Mr Anthony Chircop, recently explained that one major aim of the cultural programme is the promotion of diverse cultural aspects in the celebration of old and contemporary traditions, as well as the provision of adequate space for other cultures. Mr Chircop said the Region will be publishing a Policy Document in which it will recommend various environmental measures for discussion during social events organised by the Region and Local Councils.

Success breeds success. The cultural experience enjoyed by the different communities within the Southern Region last year, when they had the title of Cultural Region of the Year, was undoubtedly reflected in a better appreciation of the various culture and traditions within each locality. It was a work of art itself, a piece of precious lace, to be admired and shared in years and generations to come. All this was achieved as a direct result from no less than 23 different cultural activities organised in the villages and towns of the South during 2023.

As this annual cultural baton changes hands, the Eastern Region will be offering a bigger artistic and cultural panorama to all Maltese and Gozitans, foreign residents, and visiting tourists. This new cultural calendar is replete with interesting and colourful activities inviting the participation by all those who either identify with the particular character of the villages and towns belonging to this Region or those who look forward to sharing in it.

The Cultural Regions Scheme announced in December 2022 forms part of the ongoing process of implementation of the cultural strategies declared by all six Regions on the Maltese islands.