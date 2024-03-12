Nature’s Best Harvest cumin powder has been recalled from the market because batches of it may contain elevated levels of pesticides, the health authorities said.

The affected product comes in 50 gram packs, is from lot 30-08-2024 and has a best before date - 30/08/2024.

The recalled pancakes.

It also recalled Nanosupps Ä protein pancakes - in caramel, vanilla and pistachio flavours due to the possible presence of moulds.

They come in 45gram packs and have the following lot numbers and durability dates: