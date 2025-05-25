Ever felt your mobile phone vibrating in your pocket, only to find no notifications, calls or messages? You are not alone.

This curious phenome­non, known as phantom phone vibration, is surprisingly common.

Phantom vibrations are a sensory illusion. Essentially, your brain misinterprets other stimuli, like muscle twitches, pressure from clothing or even movement, as the familiar buzz of your phone. This is particularly likely if you frequently expect alerts or feel anxious about staying connected.

Psychologists suggest it is a result of our brains being conditioned to associate certain physical sensations with phone vibra­tions. Just as someone might hear their name in a noisy room, our brains can be tricked into thinking a notification has arrived. This is a form of pareidolia: seeing or sensing something meaningful in random stimuli.

While not dangerous, frequent phantom vibrations may indicate high levels of phone dependency or stress.

So next time your phone seems to buzz but there is no call or new WhatsApp message, do not panic. It is not a glitch in the matrix, just a quirky trick of your mind.