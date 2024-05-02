A Maltese voter living abroad said that she made over 200 phone calls trying to book an election flight back to Malta.

As KM Malta Airlines opened bookings for discounted €90 flights back to Malta for the election, swathes of voters were left waiting for hours and the phone lines jammed up.

With no alternative method to cast their ballot in the upcoming MEP and local council elections if they live overseas, Maltese expats who wish to vote must return to the island and do so in person

As Air Malta did before it, KM Malta also announced that it would be offering discounted flights for Maltese citizens to be able to return home to vote.

However, as these reservations can only be made over the phone through KM Malta's call centre, callers found themselves facing long wait times in order to book their flights.

Expat voters have repeatedly appealed to the government to make voting easier, suggesting proxy, postal, or overseas ballot boxes used in other countries.

"They should have invested in a proper system where you would be able to vote online, just like in other countries", said the voter who made over 200 phone calls.

"Having to redial over 200 times is incredibly frustrating considering I just want to exercise my duty and vote."

One person's attempt to call the airline over 200 times.

“Since 8 am, the line has been busy, and I called at least twelve times, and I am still waiting,” said another Maltese voter in the Netherlands.

A Times of Malta reporter made multiple attempts to call the listed number, but the line repeatedly went dead, and there was never a response.

The extra flights and special fairs are only available through KM Malta Airlines and must occur in and out of the same city. The flights are available to book until June 8. Bookings are subject to availability.

Malta is one of just four EU member states, along with Ireland, Czechia, and Slovakia, that do not allow any form of overseas voting.

The government has subsidised Maltese voters residing overseas to catch a flight to vote in person in Malta for several years.

Times of Malta has contacted KM Malta Airlines for comment.