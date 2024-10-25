Last Sunday, the Netherlands embassy in Malta organised its sixth edition of the Orange Bike Ride in collaboration with local NGO Rota. This annual event is more than just a ride; with it, we aim to underline the message that cycling can be a fun, sustainable, efficient, safe and healthy mode of transportation in Malta.

When people think of the Netherlands, the picture of many people, both young and old, riding their bicycles everywhere, is one of the first things that come to mind. With 24 million bicycles for 18 million inhabitants, 35,000 kilometres of dedicated cycle lanes and some of the largest bicycle parking facilities in the world (the city of Utrecht hosts an underground parking facility for 12.500 bikes), the Netherlands is rightly seen as a global leader in cycling.

However, contrary to what one may think, the Netherlands wasn’t always the cycling nation it is today. This offers scope for other countries that wish to make a shift towards the use of cycling as a means of transport.

In the 19th century, bicycles were considered a luxury reserved for the wealthy. However, by the early 20th century, cycling began to gain popularity among the wider population. The establishment of the General Dutch Cyclists’ Union (ANWB) helped promote cycling as a practical mode of transportation for everyone.

After World War II, however, car-centric urban planning started to dominate, taking over public spaces in cities, which gradually started to generate criticism as well. By the 1970s, the shift led to a significant rise in traffic fatalities, particularly among children, which sparked a powerful movement for change. Under the banner ‘Stop the Child Murder’, concerned families and communities demanded safer streets, challenging the growing dominance of cars.

At the same time, the oil crisis that hit the Netherlands made it important to refocus to other means of transport, away from heavy reliance on car mobility. Both developments put pressure on our government to rethink its approach to urban planning.

Despite initial resistance from those who argued that historic cities lacked space for separate bike lanes, or that retailers would suffer from the reduced car access, the Dutch government took decisive action. It began investing heavily in redesigning roads, creating the cycling infrastructure that now forms the backbone of the Netherlands’ renowned network of bike paths. Today, this network is an integral part of Dutch cities and countryside, embraced by residents and businesses alike.

Cycling in the Netherlands has since evolved into more than just a form of transportation. It has become a way of life – a daily practice that connects urban and rural areas, encourages sustainable living, promotes health and well-being and provides a sense of freedom to cyclists.

Cycling became part of a more comprehensive strategy for personal mobility, steering away from the use of individual cars and also removing these as much as possible from public spaces such as streets and squares in inner cities, providing more and safer space to bicycles and pedestrians, combined with an excellent public transportation system. This integrated approach, where cycling and public transport are prioritised in city planning, stands as a model for countries around the world.

Just as the Netherlands once faced the challenge of reshaping its cities around cycling, Malta is now at a pivotal point in addressing its urban and environmental challenges. Increasing traffic, rising air pollution and a car-focused infrastructure and way of life have created a system that affects not only every individual’s daily commutes but also increasingly raises concerns for public health and the environment. But the example of the Netherlands shows that it doesn’t have to be this way.

The research is clear: cycling is good for people and society as a whole. People who cycle regularly, tend to live longer and have healthier lives, and they report feeling happier compared to those who rely on cars. In dense urban areas like Malta, where traffic congestion is a daily frustration for many Maltese, cycling could offer a much-needed alternative to car mobility if roads can be designed with safe cycling in mind.

Contrary to what many think, this doesn’t have to result in more or wider roads but, rather, in a different use of the available public space. Cycling is remarkably space-efficient, making it an ideal mode of transport in Malta’s constrained urban areas. And when combined with accessible public transportation and infrastructure that prioritises bicycles and busses over cars, many more citizens will be able to reach their destinations in a quick, safe and healthy manner.

One of the most common myths I hear about cycling in Malta is that it isn’t safe, especially amid busy traffic. But studies consistently show that cycling is actually safer than driving in crowded urban areas, when the right infrastructure is in place. The key is better infrastructure – like bike lanes, car-free zones and safer crossings – as well as more awareness from all road users. Other common concerns are the heat in summer and the hilly terrain. But with the rise of e-bikes, these issues have become much less of a problem: e-bikes help riders tackle hills with ease and make cycling much more comfortable, even in the heat.

We believe that, with the right investment in infrastructure – such as safe bike lanes – paired with cyclist- and public-transport-friendly policies, Malta could alleviate some of its most pressing transport issues much in a similar manner as the Netherlands and other countries have done over the past decades.

The Transport Master Plan 2025 and The National Transport Strategy 2050 give proof of the government’s understanding of the benefits of less focus on cars and already provide a clear vision, strategic direction and targeted objectives to encourage sustainable commuting and reducing the role of the car in Malta, particularly in the busy areas.

My hope is that more Maltese, in particular students and other youngsters, will be willing to discover the benefits of using (e-)bikes for their daily commutes.

With our annual Orange Bike Ride, we aim to draw attention to the benefits which embracing cycling in Malta could bring for all road users, not just cyclists – through thoughtful infrastructure, government support and a shift in mindset. Fewer traffic jams, cleaner air and healthier lifestyles are just some of the potential rewards of creating a more cycle-friendly environment.

By looking at examples in other countries, like in the Netherlands, Malta can explore ways to adapt successful ideas to its own unique needs and build a future where transport works better for everyone.

Djoeke Adimi-Koekkoek is the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Malta.