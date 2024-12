A 13-year-old girl was grievously injured when she was hit by a car while cycling along Triq Sir Philip Pullicino in Mtarfa.

The police said in a statement the accident was reported at 10.15am on Sunday.

The car - a Ford B Max - was bring driven by a 25-year-old from Mtarfa.

She was given first aid on site before being rushed to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.