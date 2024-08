A 61-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after her bicycle collided with a car on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at around 10am on Triq l-Għenba in Attard, when the cyclist, an Attard resident, collided with a parked Toyota Aygo.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei hospital, where her injuries were certified as serious.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.