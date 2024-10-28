Since Malta and the Czech Republic joined the European Union in 2004, young students in both countries have explored the possibility of cross-border learning.

Last year, over 31,000 Czechs participated in an international exchange programme and one school presently seeking partnership with Malta is ZŠ a MŠ Frenštát pod Radhoštěm, Záhuní 408, located in Frenstat Pod Radhostem, which is attended by around 600 young students.

Recently, writer Patrick J. O. Brien visited the school and spoke to the students about Malta and its opportunities for learning.

“Providing language education to children at an early age means guaranteeing their present and future and giving them a priceless gift,” O Brien said.

“I had the pleasure to visit this school many times, and I am impressed by students' willingness and eagerness to learn about other cultures.”

Frenstat pod Radhostem is situated in the Moravian and Silesian Beskyd Mountains in the northeast part of the Czech Republic. Frenstat pod Radhostem was settled in about 1300 but was not officially recognised as a town until 1781.