Dale Cachia has been elected to Floriana local council, succeeding Justin Haber, the Electoral Commission said.

He was the only candidate in a casual election.

Haber, a Labour councillor and former footballer, resigned after he was found guilty of threatening his sister earlier this month. He was placed under a restraining order by a court after admitting under oath that he sent his sister Pearl Vella Haber a voice message in which he threatened to behead her.

Justin Haber resigned after a court conviction.Justin Haber resigned after a court conviction.
 

 

