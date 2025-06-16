Dale Cachia has been elected to Floriana local council, succeeding Justin Haber, the Electoral Commission said.

He was the only candidate in a casual election.

Haber, a Labour councillor and former footballer, resigned after he was found guilty of threatening his sister earlier this month. He was placed under a restraining order by a court after admitting under oath that he sent his sister Pearl Vella Haber a voice message in which he threatened to behead her.