England have recalled Elliot Daly for their final-round Six Nations clash away to France on Saturday in the lone change to the side that denied Ireland successive Grand Slams.

Daly is an enforced alteration to the team that started last weekend’s dramatic 23-22 win at Twickenham, with the experienced wing replacing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after the medical student ruled himself out with self-diagnosed concussion symptoms.

The experienced Daly is returns on the left wing, with Tommy Freeman switching to the right wing.

Meanwhile powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi is among the replacements, the injury-prone midfielder included in an England matchday 23 for the first time since last year’s World Cup third place play-off win over Argentina in Paris.

