Dance Festival Malta returns this week for its third edition. Organised by Festivals Malta, the event extends an invitation to audiences and dance professionals alike to experience the power of movement through a diverse programme featuring several workshops and performances.

Taking place over four days, this intense but rewarding dance programme features over 80 participating local and international artists, who will present an eclectic array of genres while also exploring social themes through carefully choreographed movements.

At the end of each day, audience members are invited to engage in a Q&A session with the artists themselves, to further discuss their performances in detail, adding to the collaborative nature of the festival while bringing audiences closer to dance itself.

The power of movement is a surreal force that unites us all

Artistic director Francesca Abela Tranter explained that Dance Festival Malta unites local and international dancers while giving them a professional platform where they can develop their talents, network, and nurture their career in dance.

“The power of movement is a surreal force that unites us all. Another important aspect of Dance Festival Malta is that through their performances, our artists can transmit important messages through articulate choreographs and dance presentations. It is our mission to keep the spirit of dance alive, and each year we will keep building on the next to ensure a unique experience for our artists and audiences,” she said.

The Sharon Fridman Company from Israel is one of the many international acts featuring in the festival.

The festival also invites dancers of all ages and kinds of background to participate in masterclasses delivered by local and international professionals. Participants are invited to choose from an array of genres, from flamenco to contemporary, as well as ballet, to further their skills and invest in their professional careers. Several masterclasses are also available to non-experienced dancers, as well as special inclusive classes for differently abled individuals.

Dance Festival Malta is being held from Thursday to Sunday (July 25 to 28). The festival is organised by Festivals Malta and is supported by the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government.

For more information, visit www.dfm.mt.