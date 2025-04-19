Lovers of elegance, style and individual expression are invited to take to the streets of Valletta in their finest attire for Malta’s first-ever Flâneur’s Walk.

Dandy for a Day is an event celebrating self-expression through dapper dress happening on May 10. Participants will gather at the art deco façade of the Phoenicia Hotel to take part in what organisers describe as a “passigiata” - a stylish stroll through the capital, open to anyone willing to express their personal style outside the ordinary.

The event draws inspiration from the French term flâneur – someone who strolls leisurely through a city, observing life and its details. That is precisely the spirit behind this event: people are encouraged to dress in elegant or period-inspired fashion and simply enjoy the city while looking their absolute best.

“We are encouraging people to let their closet dandy come out and actually let him know, or her know, that there are other individuals who sing from the same hymn sheet too,” said one of the event’s organisers, Francesco Giordanella.

Francis Giordanella. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The event is being spearheaded by Giordanella, a men’s vintage style consultant and contributor to Chap magazine, the UK’s longest-running publication dedicated to the gentlemanly way of life, and Citoyen Port, a Maltese history-bounder and dandy known for his Regency-era fashion.

“For one day, you have an opportunity to be and dress as an unfiltered and unabashed version of yourself and be among like-minded company,” said Port, adding that the walk’s aim is “to bring all like-minded fellows together to take the first step in expressing themselves together.”

Meet Citoyen Port. Video: Matthew Mirabelli Editing: Karl Andrew Micallef

What can you wear?

He lamented what he described as a “hive mentality” on the island, arguing that “self-expression is very, very lacking.” To combat that, the event enforces a strict dress code.

As Giordanella puts it: “No pantalons de Nîmes, which means no jeans. No trainers. And definitely no T-shirts.” Port added, “Life is too short to wear T-shirts.”

The organisers emphasise that this is not about wealth or designer brands but personal style.

“We want to have people who don't want to be part of the ‘in group’ to come out in public and really just shake things up a bit,” said Port.

Citoyen Port, Valletta’s dandy. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Participants can be history-bounders like Port, individuals who incorporate historical fashion, materials, styles, or antique items into their daily wardrobes or simply those with an eye for dapper, elegant dress, such as Giordanella.

Giordanella’s personal style is inspired by many sources, including the 1930s and 1940s, rock and roll, and his impeccably dressed Italian grandfather.

“As a young boy, I was getting an education on how to dress. These days there's no one teaching young men how to put apparel together,” he said.

The pair acknowledge that dressing differently can feel intimidating, but they hope the walk will help others find their confidence and their community.

“Don't be afraid. There are like-minded individuals out there, believe it or not, like myself and Andrea. You are not alone,” said Giordanella.

The Valletta event is being held in association with Chap magazine and takes inspiration from the original Flâneur’s Walk in London, which celebrates its fifth anniversary the day after the local edition. That walk is the brainchild of Gustav Temple, who runs and edits Chap.

All genders are welcome to join, and so are furry friends. The group will gather at 10 am in front of the Phoenicia Hotel before strolling through Valletta and ending at Grokk bar, where participants can enjoy a drink.

So, whether you channel the golden age of tailoring or your own eclectic flair, this is your chance to step out, stand out and join Malta’s most elegant promenade yet.