One of the co-accused in the Sliema double murder trial protested loudly again on Tuesday that the trial should be postponed, arguing that he was not being represented by the lawyer of his choice and his current lawyer had not been given enough time to prepare the defence.

Daniel Muka, 30, is standing trial with Viktor Dragomanski over their alleged involvement in the murder of Christian Pandolfino, 58, and Ivor Maciejowski, 30, who were shot dead at their Sliema house on August 18, 2020.

Muka had argued on Monday that the trial should be postponed because he had only engaged lawyer Mario Mifsud on Thursday and the lawyer hadn’t had enough time to prepare. He was ejected from the courtroom after raising a scene and was ordered to follow proceedings by video link from a separate room within the law courts.

On Tuesday Muka initially refused to return to the courtroom from the prison, saying he preferred to follow proceedings from there and warning that he would create a scene, like he did on Monday, prison officials said.

He was however, eventually escorted to the courtroom.

At the start of proceedings, legal aid lawyer Mario Mifsud said that he had filed a constitutional application on behalf of Muka seeking a postponement of the trial to allow him time to prepare.

He explained that he was given the brief on June 13, 2025 – just three days before the trial by jury commenced – because all other lawyers approached by Muka before him were turned down. He stressed that the application was not being filed to further delay the proceedings but due to the “special circumstances” of the case.

He observed that once an accused was informed of the date of his trial by jury he should, according to the criminal code, be given at least 20 days to prepare his defence. In this case he had no prior access to the records of the case and the seven volumes of evidence and could not prepare for the trial in three days.

Prosecutor Maria Francesca Spiteri objected to the request.

The Criminal Court dismissed the defence’s request and ordered the trial to continue.

Mifsud said he was renouncing his brief.

Muka complained that he has a right to have a lawyer of his own choice questioning why the trial could not be suspended even by a few hours.“It is my right to prepare my defence. Now what?” he asked, adding that he was “officially without a lawyer” again.

The Criminal Court pointed out that he had another legal aid lawyer, Josette Sultana.“I do not want her here,” Muka shouted, adding “You are not giving me my human rights.

The court again ordered him out of the hall.

Muka continued to shout as he was escorted to the room from where he will follow the proceedings.

The jurors were then called in and Madam Justice Galea Sciberras began delivering her opening address.

She told the jurors that Muka was following the proceedings from a “nearby” room because “there are circumstances that warranted this” and that it was allowed by law.

She then started explaining their role, the charges and general principles of criminal law.

AG lawyers Maria Francesca Spiteri and Kevin Valletta prosecuted.

