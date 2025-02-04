The driver who hit and killed a tourist in St Julian’s more than a year ago will be charged in court, just weeks after the Danish father spoke out publicly about authorities failing to update him about the case.

Asger Emil Neidhardt, a 25-year-old IT entrepreneur, died on October 28, 2023, after he was hit by a Honda Accord driven by a 44-year-old man in the Regional Road tunnels.

His father, Lars Neidhardt, contacted Times of Malta three weeks ago to express his frustration after his requests for information about the fatal accident went ignored by the Maltese authorities.

He described how he was stonewalled by the police and the attorney general as he tried to get information on the progress of any investigation into the death.

The Maltese police informed Neidhardt last Friday that the magisterial inquiry into his son’s death had been concluded and that the driver would be charged in court.

“I am glad that we finally received some information about what happened,” Neidhardt told Times of Malta.

He said it might be a “strange coincidence” how the police reached out to him following a push by Times of Malta and the Danish media outlet TV2, yet, is relieved he finally received information.

“This is the first proper and real information we received from Malta about my son,” he said.

An e-mail sent by a member of the police victim support unit gives details on how investigations were concluded “some weeks ago” and the inquiry report by the magistrate had also been concluded.

Having to recount his death has been very hard

“The driver of the vehicle was detained on site and tested negative for alcohol,” the e-mail reads.

The e-mail states that charges against the driver have been issued and the police are awaiting a date for the first court hearing.

No details were provided on when the driver will be arraigned or the exact charges he will face.

However, Neidhardt has been assured he will be kept informed as next of kin.

In a reply to questions, a police spokesperson confirmed police investigations and the magisterial inquiry have been concluded.

While Neidhardt said recounting the death of his son was “very hard”, he was pleased he did, as it finally gave him answers.

“Going over all the e-mails from the attorney general, looking up pictures of Asger and having to recount his death has been very hard,” he said.

“Reliving the past was difficult but I am glad I did it and finally received some information.”