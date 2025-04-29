The bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia was supplied by a man later injured in another explosion, a prisoner has claimed in the trial of two others accused of supplying the device.

Kevin Ellul, better known as id-double O, and described as "notorious" by the police, was injured when a bomb exploded in his Għargħur garage in 2018. He spent a month in hospital recovering from his injuries but exercised his right to silence when questioned by officers at the time.

But on Tuesday, a prisoner told a court that he had been told by Ellul's former girlfriend, Nicole Brignone, that he was the person who supplied the bomb.

The claim emerged during the trial of Robert Agius and Jamie Vella, who stand accused of supplying the bomb that was used to assassinate the journalist in October 2017.

A memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Times of Malta

Brandon Cachia, from Cospicua, told the court that in summer 2021 he began a relationship with Brignone, who was also in a relationship with Ellul at the time.

"Once I was home, she sent me a message and said she will come to pick me up with someone else and told me that it was important to tell this person we are cousins because he is dangerous and would kill us," Cachia told the court. "His name was Kevin."

When Ellul later dropped him home, Cachia asked his girlfriend why she considered Ellul so dangerous that he would kill them. He said "she told me he is Kevin double o. He brought Caruana Galizia’s bomb and had a bomb that went off."

He said she later repeated this claim in front of Ellul, who "didn't say no or yes".

Brignone was also called to testify on Tuesday and denied saying Ellul had any involvement in the Caruana Galizia bomb.

Girlfriend denies claim

Initially, she repeatedly said "I don't remember" when asked to recall testimony she had previously given to the court before a magistrate back in 2022. She confirmed she had been in a relationship with both men but was "not mentally stable" when she was in a relationship with Ellul and they had taken drugs together.

Her previous testimony was then read out in court. She had described Ellul as an "OK person, good-hearted but you cannot trust him nor rely on him”. She had said there was some discussion about bombs but that she could not recall exactly what and did not want to testify about it.

“All that Kevin told me, I have no evidence on it," she had said. "I have nothing to do with it. If Kevin was lying, so am I."

She said he had wanted to set a bomb on tal-Maksar, the family nickname for Robert Agius, "because he [Ellul] thought that the bomb they made for him was done by Maksar.” She said that some people from the prison phoned Ellul "daily" to "see if he is going to get named".

When confronted about Cachia's claim she said she did not recall telling him about "Daphne's bomb". After hearing her earlier testimony read out, Brignone told the court that she remembered it and that at no point did she say Ellul was involved in the Caruana Galizia bomb.

The scene of the car bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

She added that she had spoken to Kevin Ellul outside court on Thursday and told the courtroom he "reminded" her about the bomb.

Cachia later told fellow inmate Melchior Spiteri of his former girlfriend's claim. Spiteri also testified on Thursday, telling the court about their conversation in Division 11 in the Corradino Correctional Facility. Alleged bomb supplier Robert Agius was also in the division at the time.

Spiteri had been asked to testify before the Court of Magistrates on the request of Agius following a conversation in prison. Spiteri repeated the conversation before the jury, claiming that he had contradicted Cachia, saying it was Agius, since he was charged in connection with the case.

Spiteri recalled Agius “crying” and protesting his innocence in prison. He eventually told him what Cachia had told him. Then they called Cachia to the cell and they spoke about it.

“Nicole told Brandon who told me that the bomb was procured by id-double O,” the witness said. Spiteri described Agius as “family man” and said he respected him. He said that they became friends in prison.

The trial continues