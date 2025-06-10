The Caruana Galizia family said on Tuesday that it hoped that the life sentences issued against those who procured the bomb which killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia would be a step towards a safer world for journalists.

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in October 2017. Two men, Robert Agius and Jamie Vella, were convicted of procuring the bomb and jailed for life earlier on Tuesday.

"We hope that today’s sentences will be a step towards a safer world for journalists by signalling to potential killers that there are heavy penalties to pay when a journalist is murdered," the family said in a statement.

"The car bomb attack that killed Daphne sent shock waves through Maltese society that reverberated around the world. Her assassination created a sense in society that the people behind her murder were sure of their impunity and that the institutions that were duty-bound to protect her and society had failed. To us, Daphne’s death is the loss of an irreplaceable member of our family, but to wider society, Daphne’s murder was the killing of a journalist."

The family said it wanted justice, not revenge, which was why calls made in some quarters for the reintroduction of capital punishment were mistaken. "Daphne herself did not support capital punishment, and we share her view," the family said.

The end of a long chapter - Chircop family lawyer

In other remarks, the lawyer who represented the family of murdered lawyer Carmel Chircop at the trial, said its conclusion was the closing of a long chapter.

Chircop was gunned down outside his garage in 2015. George Degiorgio, Jamie Vella and Adrian Agius were jailed for life for that murder.

Lawyer Vince Galea in a short comment on behalf of the Chircop family said: “We are satisfied with the verdict. For the Chircop family this is the end of a long chapter.”

Chircop’s widow, Mary Rose thanked her family and friends for their continued support "from day one of this tragedy.”

She went on to thank several individuals, particularly Assistant Police Commissioner Keith Arnaud “for the way he managed everything.”

She also expressed gratitude to the judge, Madam Justice Edwina Grima, “for the correct and dignified way the jury was run,” as well as her lawyer.

Finally, she thanked the prosecution team, Dr Anthony Vella, Dr Danica Vella, and Dr Godwin Cini, “for the way prepared way they ran the prosecution.”