The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation on Friday called on Foreign Minister Ian Borg to follow the lead of Netherlands’ Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and demand a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement in light of Israel’s ongoing violations of international law in Gaza.

In a statement, the foundation said Veldkamp’s review request was a “significant step towards the EU acknowledging its legal and moral obligation to hold Israel to account for violations of human rights and international law.”

“It is indefensible for the EU to maintain a privileged trade relationship with a State that is credibly accused of grave violations of human rights,” the foundation said, adding that the EU “must respond not only with words but with action.”

The Foundation echoed the call from the Netherlands, Ireland and Spain “for an urgent and thorough review” of the agreement.

Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement bases the relationship between the parties and the provisions of the agreement itself on respect for human rights and democratic principles.

However, the foundation pointed out that the Committee to Protect Journalists has determined that Israeli forces have directly targeted at least 17 journalists and two media workers in killings which the organization classified as murders. They have also identified at least 20 cases of journalists and media workers whose deaths indicate possible targeting.

In August last year the foundation had joined 60 organisations in writing to the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, and EU member state foreign ministries, asking that the EU take action against the Israeli authorities’ unprecedented killing of journalists and other violations of media freedom. The letter called for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement as well as further EU targeted sanctions against those responsible.

In April 2024, the United Nations Human Rights Council passed a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity. This was followed by a June 2024 report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which found that Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed since October 7, 2023.