One of the hitmen in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia is testifying against the men accused of supplying the bomb that killed the journalist.

Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, is a key witness in the trial of four men linked to two separate murders: Caruana Galizia in October 2017 and Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Muscat is serving a 15-year sentence after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in exchange for information about Caruana Galizia’s murder.

They believe he is one of the criminal gang involved in both killings.

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, better known as Ta' Maksar, along with associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio will have their fates decided by a nine-person jury made up of six men and three women.

Robert Agius and Vella are accused of supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in a car attack outside her Bidnija home. All four are accused of the murder of Chircop.

Follow events with our live blog.

LIVE BLOG

The murder weapon

11.13am Jamie Vella had a “big” revolver with a cylinder holding “five or six bullets”. The plan was to use that, to ensure no empty casing was left behind at the murder scene, Muscat says.

George Degiorgio had an automatic pistol as well as an AK-47 rifle “just in case”.

On the day of the murder, the AK-47 was in the car, resting between the front and back seats.

Muscat says he first saw the rifle at Jamie Vella’s farmhouse close to Mosta. There was a field close by and he recalls they had fired the rifle into the soil there. To the best of his knowledge, Jamie Vella and Robert Agius had brought the guns over from Sicily, smuggling them onto the catamaran.

Paying rent on the garage

11am Muscat testifies about the Santa Venera garage. He describes its location in detail and says its key was kept at the Marsa potato shed. At one point, it was leased in his name, Muscat says.

George Degiorgio was renting the garage, but Muscat says that at one point he asked him (Muscat) to start delivering the rental money to the landlord.

Muscat said that he did not pay the landlord himself directly. Instead, he would receive the money from Degiorgio, then pick up Larence Pace from Hamrun, known as Lolly, who he knew. And Pace would pay the landlord the garage rent (around €300 every six months), using money Degiogio had given to Muscat.

Muscat recalls the area around the garage being full of CCTV cameras.

[Correction: A previous version incorrectly stated that Pace was receiving rental money for the garage]

'Jamie had the guts to shoot'

10.42am The hitmen jointly planned the route they would take from Santa Venera to Birkirkara, choosing roads that were light on traffic.

A prosecutor asks Muscat who decided how Chircop was to be killed.

“Jamie had the guts to shoot him,” Muscat replies. And the capability, the prosecutor prompts.

“He had the capability to shoot,” Muscat confirms.

The murder plan

10.35am Muscat details the murder plan: they would catch Chircop as he opened the garage early in the morning, as he prepared to go to work. George Degiorgio would be driving the car. He was to drive up to Chircop’s garage.

Vella would be seated in the back seat, behind the driver. He was to open the car window, reach out and shoot Chircop. Then they would drive away.

Muscat was to sit on the backseat next to Jamie Vella. “In reality I didn’t do anything there, it was Jamie Vella who did it,” he testifies.

The getaway vehicle

10.31am Muscat says the getaway car they intended to use was a stolen one that was stored in a Santa Venera garage. He’s not sure what make, model or colour it was.

Muscat recalls driving George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella to the Santa Venera garage, taking the stolen car and driving it from there to the garage complex.

He also describes the three of them working to establish which garage in the Birkirkara complex was Chircop’s. Degiorgio had parked the car right up against a wall and opened the window to be able to hear Chircop open or close the garage. Vella had gotten out of the car to see Chircop arrive.

Spying on Chircop

10.14am They initially did not know about the Birkirkara garage where Chircop was eventually shot dead, and instead focused their attention on Chircop’s office in Valletta.

Muscat recalls them spying on Chircop and his wife while they ate at a restaurant on the Vittoriosa waterfront. They had watched him and then driven off in Adrian Agius’ car, Muscat recalls. They had also spied on Chircop at a Naxxar cafe he frequented. Muscat remembers Adrian Agius being there, but cannot recall who else was with him on that occasion.

Chircop had an old Mercedes Benz, which they did not see parked anywhere near his house in Birkirkara, and that prompted the hitmen to think he had a garage, Muscat says.

Muscat describes the garage’s location in a Birkirkara alleyway that leads to an entire complex of garages.

The murder motive

9.59am Muscat is asked if he knew why the Maksar brothers wanted Chircop dead.

“Because Adrian [Agius] had a problem with Carmel Chircop over some €800,000,” he says.

Muscat says he knew Robert Agius but was less familiar with Adrian.

Muscat says Adrian Agius was especially keen to have Chircop killed and would pull him [Muscat] aside and tell him “Cens, come on let’s get it over and done with”.“I’d tell him he needed to speak to George [Degiorgio] and Jamie [Vella],” he recalls.

The Chircop hit job

9.55am Muscat’s testimony begins with his recollections about Chircop’s October 2015 murder.

He recalls first discussing the hit in September, during a meeting he had at a potato shed in Marsa where he hung out every day.

“George Degiorgio told me that the Maksar brothers will be coming to tell us something,” Muscat recalls. “George already knew that they wanted to get rid of the lawyer Carmel Chircop.”

The brothers showed up and the men discussed that plan. They promised to pay him €20,000, Muscat says, and said Jamie Vella would also join him [Muscat] and Degiorgio to carry out the hit.

Koħħu apologises

9.46am Muscat has been called in to testify. We’ve also spotted daughter Kristy, who is a lawyer, in the courtroom.

Muscat takes an oath and is reminded of his duty to tell the whole truth when testifying.

He asks to say a few words: "I'd like to apologise to the families for all that happens," he says.

Vincent Muscat il-Koħħu is the prosecution's star witness, and the case against the four defendants hinges in large part on information he divulged as part of a deal he struck with prosecutors some years back.