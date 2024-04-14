Since the day when the assassination of a journalist stopped Malta from becoming an entrenched mafia state, many have waited in anticipation of a ray of hope that Malta could walk the path of a real modern democracy.

Civil society and others have tirelessly campaigned for truth and justice, for a society respectful of the rule of law, good governance, and human rights. Be it by targeting corruption, administration that feeds the greedy, the plight of migrants and other vulnerable persons in society, NGOs have consistently rallied for a mature State administration that goes beyond partisan politics.

The president’s speech allowed many to breathe a sigh of hope.

One breath is enough to rekindle the struggle of many who strive towards seeing Malta mature into a better democracy.

What will happen following Myriam Spiteri Debono’s speech does not depend entirely on her, as partisan politics may find that the constitutional constraints to her office are easily wielded to trim her vision.

But this is where civil society may choose to become the president’s ally by contributing towards the fulfilment of her constitutional duties.

We are very much used to see the president championing society’s vulnerable. But as Spiteri Debono stated in her speech there is more to the Office of the President than its charitable contribution to the vulnerable.

There are two short statements in her inaugural speech which signify hope. “Of primary importance is the constitutional role as embedded in the constitution. This is the core of the presidency,” she declared.

For many that was the moment when they dared to think they could breathe hope.

Then she pointed an accusing finger at greed, corruption, the ruin of the environment, the state of our education, political apathy, the lack of an opportunity for more political parties, disrespect towards human rights and migration: all issues which in today’s Malta reflect what is pulling us down consequent to a dearth of good governance.

Myriam Spiteri Debono’s speech clearly establishes the values upon which this presidency intends to fulfil its core constitutional role

Her speech clearly establishes the values upon which this presidency intends to fulfil its core constitutional role. And those values are those of good governance to widen and evolve democracy for the common good of its citizens. It is heartening to see that the holding of public inquiries has now become entrenched and recognised as a matter of good governance.

Yet what breathes hope is that the president did not stop at mere political whitewash. The recommendations of those inquiries must be implemented, and it has been years now since the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination was published and months since that of Jean Paul Sofia.

Yet, despite this passage of time the country has not started to reap the benefits of these inquiries in an effective manner because their recommendations so far remain merely ones printed on the inquiries’ reports.

What is crucial to this presidency is that it appears to want to place itself as being one of the people. And Spiteri Debono has clearly established her presidency as being one that must heed the voice of the people.

Perhaps we have dared to breathe too much hope on the basis of an inaugural speech. It would not be fair on her or on the people to expect from her what she cannot deliver.

But this presidency has let hope out of the bottle and that is when most aims can be reached, as hope brings unity in striving towards shared goals.