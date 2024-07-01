Daves Food Stores has launched Malta’s first fully integrated mobile retail application and reimagined omni-channel shopping experience.

The new app from daves Food Stores, available in App Store and Play Store, gives one access to an entire grocery store in one’s pocket from any one of its current (and growing) 18 stores across the island*.

With the launch of this app, the company is looking to revolutionise the digital shopping experience across Malta and change the perceptions people have of online grocery shopping.

The app features industry leading benefits, such as no minimum order, express and scheduled deliveries or pick-up and they offer 24/7 availability.

With class-leading technology and several Maltese market firsts, the company is promising “an incredible customer experience” insofar as engagement with pickers on the ground, interactive replacements, order tracking and built-in loyalty programme is concerned.

daves Online, developed with global partners in conjunction with Daves Food Stores, hosts a large selection of local and international products and intends to provide customers with great offers and continually reward their loyal ones with innovative and continually improving retail solutions. The first of this is applied in the form of a promo code for the launch ‘GETFREEDEL’ that will reward customers just for downloading the app with five free deliveries.

Follow this link to download the app: https://loom.ly/EEaC3Ik.

* Currently four stores are available online, with new stores being unlocked over the next few weeks. Only available in Malta – Gozo excluded from delivery.