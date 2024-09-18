Maltese MEP David Casa has been appointed rapporteur of the EPP (European People's Party) to negotiate the drafting of a new anti-corruption law for the European Union.

Casa sits on the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, which is preparing a directive setting minimum standards to tackle a range of crimes related to corruption.

“For years, people in Malta have been asking why the EU was so sluggish on corruption,” Casa said. “With this directive we will continue to address the pressing need to clean up politics, even through regulation at European level.”

Casa will represent the biggest political group in the European Parliament to help secure a deal introducing a range of new anti-corruption measures, such as binding member states to introduce criminal sanctions for corrupt behaviour.

Casa recalled that the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia heard evidence of attempts by public officials to pervert and obstruct the course of justice.

“And yet, obstruction of justice is still not a crime in Malta,” he said. “This is yet another unaddressed loophole fuelling impunity for criminals.

“With this new directive combatting corruption, we are delivering the change at EU level that our voters asked for, to bind governments to close gaps in law and in practice,” Casa said.

The law reflects the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) to which the EU is a signatory.