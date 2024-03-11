Anthony Davis delivered a sensational game on the eve of his 31st birthday Sunday, scoring 27 points with 25 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-109 NBA victory over Western Conference high-fliers Minnesota.

Davis added five assists, a career-high seven steals and three blocked shots for the Lakers, who are locked in a battle for a play-in berth.

The Timberwolves came into the game second in the West and slipped to third, one and a half games behind conference leaders Oklahoma City.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

