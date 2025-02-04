On Sunday, February 2, the global Church commemorated the World Day for Consecrated Life ‒ a time to honour and pray for those who have dedicated their lives to God through religious vows. To mark the occasion, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma celebrated mass at the Franciscan church of St Anthony in Għajnsielem for all the religious in Gozo.

In his homily, Mgr Teuma referred to the feast of the Presentation of the Lord (Candlemas). He said the Presentation of Jesus was a proclamation of Christ – Lord and Saviour.

“Christ is the light who came into this world to dispel sin and darkness. Christ is not afraid of telling us the truth… he is the light being opposed by many… but Christ is not afraid to suffer for the truth and for us,” Mgr Teuma said.

Referring to consecrated men and women, the bishop said their witness of faith, service and love is a beacon of hope in our world.

“Let us come together in gratitude and prayer for all those living the consecrated life, asking God to renew in them the joy and hope of their vocation,” he said.

Prior to mass, which was animated by Mario Caruana and Maria Aquilina Caruana, Fr Guardian Marcello Għirlando led a prayer and healing session before the Holy Eucharist.

Meanwhile, Mgr Teuma, who will be paying a pastoral visit to Għajnsielem, will be at St Anthony’s convent for those who would like to speak to him personally on Wednesday, February 12, from 7pm onwards.