Education is key to unlocking cross-sectoral collaborations and innovative problem-solving in today's fast-evolving world. A conference to be held on Tuesday, October 29, will explore how transdisciplinary education can spark real-world change and prepare learners to shape a sustainable future.

Entitled ‘Embedding a transdisciplinary approach to education focused on social impacts in universities’, this is the final conference of the Erasmusplus-funded SciCultureD project.

The conference, which is aimed primarily at educators, entrepreneurs and creatives from all sectors and institutions, will be held from 9am to 6pm at the University's Valletta Campus, with an option to attend online.

The conference programme includes keynote presentations by Isabelle Gatt from the University of Malta, Thorsten Jahnke from Social Impact Gmbh and Lindsay Hetherington from the University of Exeter.

Two panel discussions will be held on the subjects of social entrepreneurship and how we can embed transdisciplinarity in education and training.

Those attending in person will be able to attend five hands-on workshops on the following topics: tools to enhance innovation in higher education; sampling soundscapes to explore the Sustainable Development Goals; learning about examples of centres for innovation; empowering educators with creativity and transdisciplinarity; and exploring the journeys of social entrepreneurs. Some workshops require prior registration.

The conference will be opened with addresses by University rector Alfred Vella, and Sandra Ebejer, Director of Early Years, Languages and Humanities at the Education Ministry.

The full programme and workshops details are available here.

To register, visit here.