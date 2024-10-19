A one-day live music and drumming festival to be held on Saturday will feature workshops led by a Brazilian drumming master.

Trakafest will begin at 12pm on October 19 at the BMX Warehouse in Pembroke and end 12 hours later, at midnight.

Workshops will be led by Cra Rosa, an Afrobrazilian drumming expert from Salvador do Bahía. Local artist Benji Cachia will lead a workshop on the use of the Maltese traditional tambourine.

Photo: Trakafest

The event will also feature an artisan market, family activities and food.

Saturday marks the fifth edition of Trakafest, which brings world music to Malta.

The day will comprise drumming and dancing workshops and live music performances from foreign and local artists, including Malta-based percussion collective Trakadum.

Tickets are available on www.showshappenning.com