Morningstar DBRS has reaffirmed Malta’s A (high) credit rating, maintaining a stable outlook amid signs of slowing growth and persistent fiscal challenges.

The credit rating agency said Malta’s economy remains strong by European standards, despite a projected slowdown in GDP growth from 6.0% in 2024 to 4.0% in 2025. Growth has been fuelled by buoyant tourism, professional services and domestic demand, but is now expected to ease as employment and external demand moderate.

Donald Trump’s new 10 per cent tariff on EU goods is likely to hurt Malta less than many other EU member states, DBRS noted, because Malta’s economy is an intensely service-based one.

But the country faces structural economic challenges, analysts warned: the country’s small size and open economy make it vulnerable to external shocks, while its focus on a labour-intensive growth model will have to change to avoid straining infrastructure and adding to population density.

Analysts noted that tourism continued to perform strongly last year, with inbound visitor numbers rising by nearly 20%, but predicted growth to slow in the coming years. Meanwhile, private consumption benefited from high wage growth, “particularly in the public sector”, and new government fiscal support measures, including income tax changes.

Prime Minister Robert Abela welcomed the agency report. "While the usual suspects try to spread doom and gloom, DBRS affirm that Malta is among the least affected by US tariffs and will remain much stronger than other EU countries," he wrote on X.

Fiscal pressures persist

Despite Malta’s solid economic performance, Morningstar DBRS said the country's large budget deficit remains a key concern. The deficit stood at 3.7% of GDP in 2024 and is forecast to fall below the EU’s 3% threshold by 2026. However, the agency flagged that the pace of consolidation is likely to be slowed by continued subsidies and new support policies.

Malta remains under the EU’s excessive deficit procedure, and the agency noted that energy subsidies—worth 0.8% of GDP—along with new spending such as a revised teachers’ wage agreement, continue to weigh on public finances. The Central Bank expects Malta’s deficit to drop under the EU’s 3% threshold in 2026.

Morningstar DBRS also warned that revenues from Malta’s citizenship-by-investment programme and corporate taxes could come under pressure, while infrastructure and climate-related spending are expected to rise.

Public debt still moderate

Government debt stood at 48.9% of GDP in 2024, up slightly from the previous year. The rise reflects continued deficits and a capital injection into the newly launched KM Air Malta, though it remains low by EU standards. The debt ratio is projected to reach just over 50% by 2026, with most of Malta’s debt held domestically.

Banking sector resilient

Malta’s banking sector remains stable, with strong capital buffers and low levels of non-performing loans. However, two-thirds of resident bank loans are tied to the property market, leaving banks exposed to housing-related risks. Morningstar DBRS noted that a systemic risk buffer introduced in 2024 has helped improve resilience.

The agency highlighted Malta’s large current account surplus—5.7% of GDP in 2024—driven by a strong services balance. It also pointed to Malta’s positive net international investment position. But it noted the figures are heavily influenced by multinationals and special purpose entities, limiting their domestic impact.

Governance: Room for improvement

While acknowledging improvements in Malta’s institutional framework and anti-money laundering regime, Morningstar DBRS said there is “room for further convergence” with stronger EU peers when it comes to governance. The agency stressed the importance of judicial reform and improving the effectiveness of corruption controls.

The agency said Malta’s rating could be upgraded if there is a marked improvement in debt levels or if the economy becomes more resilient to external shocks. A downgrade could result from worsening fiscal performance or a setback in institutional reforms.