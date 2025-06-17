De La Salle brother and teacher Edwin Chircop has died aged 78, La Salle Malta confirmed Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the organisation which runs Lasallian Colleges De La Salle and Stella Maris said Chircop had died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon at Stella Maris Community House in Gżira.

“He leaves to mourn this sad loss all the De La Salle brothers, his family, all staff members in our colleges and all our students”, the organisation said, announcing Chircop’s death with “deep sadness”.

The organisation said they would remember him “as a humble and exemplary brother who lived his vocation through his great example of a hardworking and completely dedicated educator”.

Chircop was a teacher at De La Salle College, a private Catholic boys' school in Birgu.

“Through his humility, knowledge and spirit of service, he made a positive difference in the lives of the thousands of students he taught and met throughout the years. May he rest in peace”, La Salle Malta said.

Commentators on Facebook were quick to pay tribute to the late teacher, describing Chircop as “humble”, “helpful” and a “gentleman”.