Church boys’ schools De La Salle and Stella Maris are holding consultation meetings to “explore the possibility” of transitioning into co-education schools starting from Year 1 students in the 2025/26 scholastic year.

A spokesperson for the Curia said feedback is currently being gathered from staff across the two colleges, including St Benild School which forms part of Stella Maris College.

“Parents have also been invited to send their feedback. Feedback from students will be sought in the coming days until the end of May. The final decision on whether to proceed in this direction or not falls under the remit of the religious congregation and the respective governing bodies of the colleges,” the spokesperson said.

The two colleges fall under La Salle Malta – the network of Lasallian Colleges in Malta run by the Malta Trust of the Brothers of the Christian Schools (De La Salle Brothers).

De La Salle College incorporates a primary school, a secondary school and a sixth form. Stella Maris College incorporates an early years’ section known as St Benild School, a primary school and a secondary school.

The Lasallian mission worldwide is committed to delivering a human and Christian education to children and youth, regardless of gender

Asked why the colleges were considering this transition from boys’ schools to joint boys and girls schools, a spokesperson said: “The Lasallian mission worldwide is committed to delivering a human and Christian education to children and youth, regardless of gender. Just as Lasallian schools have responded to the evolving needs of their communities by adapting to the signs of the times, today’s Lasallian schools are similarly assessing current realities. They are considering how best to uphold the Lasallian values of providing a truly human and Christian education within the context of modern educational structures.”

Independent schools in Malta have all been co-educational since their foundation. State primary schools have also had mixed-gender education since 1980, although this was only extended to secondary schools in 2014. Church schools have so far lagged behind. In 2018, Archbishop Charles Scicluna called for schools to carry out a consultation process with a view to formulating an official Church policy on the subject. Since then, some schools started the transition to co-ed.

At primary level, various Church schools are now co-ed. In Malta, these are St Albert the Great College Primary School, St Aloysius College Primary School, St Angela School, St Francis Primary Schools in Birkirkara, Cospicua and Msida, and Theresa Nuzzo Primary School.

In Gozo, the Bishop’s Conservatory Primary School, Laura Vicuna Primary School, St Francis Primary School in Victoria, and St Theresa Primary School are all co-ed.

At secondary level, only St Albert College Secondary School is already mixed (up till Year 8/Form 2), while St Aloysius College is in the process of becoming mixed at the secondary level in the coming years.