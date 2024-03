Roma continued their revival under Daniele De Rossi on Saturday with a convincing 4-1 win at Monza which boosted their hopes of Champions League football next season.

The three points came at the U-Power Stadium thanks to goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Romelu Lukaku towards the end of the first half before Paulo Dybala’s stunning free-kick in the 63rd minute and a late Leandro Paredes penalty.

Andrea Carboni netted a fine consolation goal for 11th-placed Monza with a long-range rocket.

