A dead body was found in a suitcase at sea off the Gzira/Sliema seafront on Monday afternoon.

The grim discovery was made at about 2pm.

The identity of the victim was not immediately known.

Police divers search the area where a body was found in a suitcase. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The body was lifted out of the water by the police and placed in a body bag along with the suitcase. An investigation on the body will be carried out at the mortuary.

The surrounding area was cordoned off and AFM police were searching the seabed for any possible evidence.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

More details to follow