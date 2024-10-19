A rare shark species was found dead washed up ashore in Marsaxlokk on Friday, according to NGO Sharklab Malta.

In a Facebook post, the NGO said a female common angleshark (Squatina squatina) measuring 101cm, was found dead ashore, most likely after it was discarded from a fishing boat due to having no “commercial value” and being a highly protected species.

The NGO was flagged about the findings following a report in a Facebook group and a volunteer staff rushed to collect the dead species for its records and to enhance further data on the rare shark species in Malta.

The species is well-adapted for camouflaging on the sea floor, and has a flattened form, making it resemble a ray.

The species is classified as globally “Critically Endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. This is due to the fact that the species is caught as bycatch in trawl and set net fisheries. The species is known to be nearly extinct in the North Sea and most of the northern Mediterranean.

The NGO said the last time it had seen an angelshark species in person was in 2009.

“These animals are critically endangered and there is barely any scientific information on their presence on the Maltese Islands,” the statement read.

“But if anything, this sighting is a further confirmation that these species still exist in Maltese waters, and the power of citizen science.”