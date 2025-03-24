A number of smooth-hound sharks were left on the shore in Xlendi to be sold after being accidentally caught as bycatch by a fisherman.

In a social media post, marine biologist Alan Deidun insisted these species "should not be targeted through fishing in the first place, not even as a bycatch."

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Deidun emphasised the important role that sharks play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

Although these sharks are not protected, Deidun pointed out that discarding sharks is a widespread issue across the island.

“Although it is bycatch, it is still deplorable. Sharks reproduce slowly and in small numbers,” Deidun said, expressing concern that continued instances like this could lead to the species becoming endangered.

In this case, he noted that at least the fisherman should choose to sell this accidental catch so as not to put it to waste.

Most fishermen chose to dump dead sharks back into the sea, as they hold very little commercial value.

“If they are caught, they need to be released immediately. That’s the only hope,” Deidun said.

While acknowledging that bycatches are sometimes unavoidable, he stressed the need for greater awareness to prevent killing these species.

“The fishermen don’t even want them. This is a problem that can be avoided,” Deidun concluded.

This incident is not isolated. Deidun mentioned how, just last week, he saw a video showing a seabed in Ġnejna “littered with dead sharks and rays”.

Even at the Marsaxlokk market, Deidun said he has seen dead sharks in the sea.

Founder of Sharklab-Malta – an NGO that works to repopulate Maltese waters with such species – Greg Nowell said this happens “often”.

In the case of Xlendi, Nowell was more concerned about the hygiene issue, suggesting that these sharks should have been sold at a market.

Besides the cases reported throughout the year, Nowell said many sharks are being discarded as bycatch.