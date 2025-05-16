Local singer-songwriter Dean Muscat released his debut EP Lazarene earlier this month.

The five-track EP features original, lyric-driven songs that draw from personal experiences, Maltese and Mediterranean themes, and a strong sense of storytelling, all woven together through Americana, folk and rock influences.

Produced by Jimmy Bartolo at Ultralow HQ, the EP is largely performed by the Muscat and Bartolo, with mixing by UK engineer Dan Cox (Laura Marling, Pete Doherty).

