A powerful production at the Manoel Theatre didn’t just earn standing ovations every night – it got people talking. Tackling themes of mental health, loneliness, and suicide, Dear Evan Hansen show moved audiences so deeply that some even sought professional help after watching.

Produced by FM Theatre Productions, the musical became more than just a performance to packed-out audiences. It ignited an urgent conversation about mental health in Malta.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway hit, which debuted in 2016, follows Evan Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety who finds himself caught in a web of lies after a classmate’s suicide. It’s a story of isolation, the pressures of social media, and the desperate need to belong – one that struck a chord with local audiences.

Director Denise Mulholland described the audience reaction as overwhelming, with people of all ages, from 13 to 80 years old approaching her to share how much the show had affected them.

“I had one particular message from someone who has now decided to seek professional help after watching the performance,” she said.

For Mulholland, the topic of suicide is deeply personal. She lost a family member to suicide and understands how difficult it is for people to discuss.

“We don’t want to discuss that topic,” she said.

“We don’t know how to respond to someone who has either attempted suicide or to someone who has been impacted by it.” While awareness has improved, she believes there is still a long way to go in breaking the stigma around mental health and suicide.

Evan Hansen played by Luigi Buhagiar on stage.

Two lead actors 'felt the weight'

Bringing Evan Hansen to life on stage was no small task. The production alternated between two lead actors – 22-year-old Luigi Buhagiar and 26-year-old Kyle Mangani – both of whom felt the weight of responsibility in portraying such an emotionally charged role.

Buhagiar believes the show highlights the struggles young people face today, particularly in an era where digital connectivity often fails to translate into real human connection.

“These discussions shed light on the prevalent struggles of youth today, which are ever increasing in a time when the world appears to have never been more connected, yet people seem to be increasingly disconnected,” he said.

Mangani admitted that while the cast expected the show to resonate, they were unprepared for the depth of the audience’s emotional response.

“We knew the show would resonate, but we didn’t expect this level of emotional reaction,” he said.

“The overwhelming response proved that people want to talk about these things. They want to feel understood and know they’re not alone.”

For Mangani, the story is personal. As a teenager, he struggled with his mental health but didn’t recognise it at the time due to a lack of awareness and resources.

That’s why Dear Evan Hansen means so much to him.

Dear Evan Hansen receiving one of its many standing ovations.

'That's the power of theatre'

“If this show helped even one person realise that they’re not alone, that what they’re feeling is valid, and that things can get better, then it was all worth it.”

To ensure audience well-being, the production partnered with Victim Support Malta through their SPOT services, which offer assistance to individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts or affected by suicide.

Producer Luke Mercieca explained that the goal was to encourage people to seek assistance. “Many individuals suffer in silence, and through our collaboration with SPOT, we aimed to encourage people to seek help,” he said.

To provide immediate support, trained counsellors were present at every performance, ready to assist anyone who found the show emotionally overwhelming.

“That’s the power of theatre – it makes these conversations feel real and personal,” Mangani said.