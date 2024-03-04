A panel debate with Maltese MEPs and candidates from multiple political parties for the June 8 European Parliament election is due to be held at the University of Malta on March 22.

The event is being organised by Young European Federalists (JEF Malta), a non-partisan youth organisation affiliated with JEF Europe, which advocates for a federal, united and democratic Europe based on the values of tolerance, peace, democracy, social justice, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Anyone wishing to attend may register online through a form that can be accessed on JEF Malta’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Further details on the time and venue will be announced in due course.

The event will allow for in-depth discussions on EU policies, legislative proposals, and current political issues. It aims to help bridge the gap between youths, particularly students and their prospective representative European lawmakers (MEPs). Above all, it aims to help youths make an educated and informed decision on June 8, as they will have had the opportunity to weigh out the differences in beliefs and values between the MEP candidates.

Attendees will also have the chance to submit questions during their registration for the event.

Those interested may also sign up for ‘together.eu’, a platform run by the European Parliament that serves as an online community for enhancing democratic participation and connecting like-minded Europeans.

The debate is likely to be a highlight of ‘Your Voice, Your Europe’, a European Elections 2024 awareness, education, and capacity-building campaign that aims to inform and engage citizens across Europe about the upcoming parliamentary elections and the importance of active participation in the democratic process. It is co-funded by the European Parliament.

The campaign recognises that for voters to make an educated decision on their ballot paper, they must first be educated, and that it is crucial for citizens to be involved in policy-making, to increase democratic participation, to enhance transparency and to strengthen European integration.

JEF Malta has over the past few months been striving to implement this campaign about the upcoming parliamentary elections and the importance of active participation in the democratic process in Malta and Gozo.

To this end, JEF Malta has been involved in various events both on and off the University campus, including the KSU’s Freshers Week and KSU’s Organisations’ Day, as well as at schools throughout Malta as part of its Europe@School campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the EU and its institutions, including the European Parliament.

Moreover, JEF Malta has hosted a public speaking workshop at the Cavalieri Art Hotel, and has also collaborated with other student organisations in hosting informative panel discussions at the KSU Common Room.