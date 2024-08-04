Debono Group has appointed Jonathan Briffa and Antoine Bartolo as chief financial officer and chief information officer, respectively.

Briffa, who assumed the role of chief financial officer in July, will be playing a strategic role in shaping the financial direction of Debono Group. His leadership will be instrumental in driving financial performance, ensuring fiscal responsibility and supporting the group’s diverse operations across various industries, the company said.

Bartolo stepped into the role of chief information officer in June . He has taken over responsibility for the management and strategic use of information technology (IT) within Debono Group, including overseeing the development and implementation of IT strategies, policies and systems to support the group’s overall business objectives.

Geoffrey Debono, CEO of Debono Group, said: “We are very happy to welcome Jonathan and Antoine to the group as we strategically continue to strengthen our leadership team. Their roles are crucial and will help pave the way forward as we continue to expand our market reach and drive operational excellence across the various sectors of our business.”

With a robust background in the financial sector, Briffa brings years of extensive financial management experience. He previously held the position of CFO at Hudson Holdings Ltd for over eight years, where he played a critical role in shaping the company’s financial strategies and business growth. His career also includes positions as head of business strategy and support at Hudson Holdings, financial controller at IELS Malta and senior financial controller at STM Malta.

With a proven track record in leading financial operations across multiple sectors, Briffa’s expertise encompasses strategic planning, financial reporting and business support, making him a pivotal asset to the Debono Group’s leadership team.

An IT and telecoms industry expert, Bartolo served as chief officer at the Building and Construction Authority from December 2021 to last May. He has profound expertise in managing and executing communication strategies across various leading positions, enhancing operational and strategic frameworks within the technology and construction sectors in Malta.

His leadership experience includes a notable tenure as CEO of Megabyte Limited Malta from May 2018 to May 2021 and CEO/COO at Forbesfone from February 2016 to March 2018. Earlier in his career, he held roles as COO at Forbesfone and as director of technical operations at ASPIDER Solutions.

Debono Group has been at the forefront of the mobility industry since 1952 and has made automotive history by introducing the first Toyota vehicle to Europe. It currently comprises of Michael Debono Limited (official importer of Toyota in Malta, leading B2B supplier and leading used car supplier in Malta), Parts Supply Limited, Storage Systems Limited, iMovo and Debono Properties.