Debono Group, the official partner of Toyota in Malta, is supporting the para swimming athlete Maja Theuma as she prepares to represent Malta in the upcoming Paralympic Games, taking place in Paris from August 28 to September 8.

Toyota has long been aligned with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as their worldwide mobility partner. However, the company’s commitment also extends into a more personal realm − the support for individual athletes all over the globe. In Europe alone, Toyota supports over 100 athletes from 23 countries, who practise in a total of 20 Olympic and 13 Paralympic disciplines.

In Malta, this initiative has taken root through Debono Group, which has actively embraced Toyota’s global mission and extended it to a more intimate scale by sponsoring Theuma. The group’s support is not only aimed to elevate her potential, but also to strengthen the bond between Toyota and the communities it serves, bringing international aspirations into the local context.

Geoffrey Debono, CEO of Debono Group, said: “We are delighted to launch our campaign, whereby we will be helping Maja to enable her dream of going to the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

We’re proud to be supporting this young para-athlete

“Mobility has always been at the heart of what we do at Debono Group, and in the spirit of the global TOYOTA ‘Mobility for All’ campaign, we’re proud to be supporting this young para-athlete who shares our collective vision of improved mobility for all, education on accessibility and belief in one’s abilities.”

Theuma is an S6 Paralympic swimmer and has been competing both locally and internationally for the past five years, representing Malta at various World Para Swimming events, including the 2019 and 2021 WPS World Championships. An inspirational figure in local sports, Theuma is also an inspiration to the whole community through her unwavering commitment, resilience and relentless pursuit of her goals.

She has recently celebrated the official recognition of her S6 national records in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, along with the 50m and 100m backstroke. Earlier this year, she competed in the Open European Para Swimming Championships in Madeira with a final place in the S6 50m Freestyle, finishing just a few milliseconds shy of her record. She achieved her national record in the 400m freestyle at the Para Swimming World Series last March in Lignano, Italy.

Toyota has worked intensely with the organising committees of the Olympic Games and the upcoming Paralympic Games to provide sustainable mobility solutions, enhancing safety and efficiency through intelligent transport, urban traffic systems and vehicle-to-vehicle communication.

To mark this special occasion, Toyota also opened an Inclusive Mobility Park in Paris to showcase innovative mobility devices.

For more information about the Toyota Malta and Maja Theuma partnership, visit https://toyota.com.mt/start-your-impossible-maja-theuma/.