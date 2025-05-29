On June 12, 9H and FreeHour are teaming up for a high-impact morning event that cuts through the noise surrounding artificial intelligence. Titled ‘Adapt or Be Left Behind: AI Is Reshaping Everything,’ the session will explore how Gen Z views AI in the workplace, and unveil how 9H is already delivering bold, real-world AI execution. Hosted at Eden Cinemas, the event kicks off with breakfast and networking, followed by two keynote sessions.

First up, Robin Cleland, global brand strategist and trusted advisor to some of the world’s biggest brands, will unpack exclusive insights from FreeHour’s latest national survey on Gen Z and AI. The data paints a striking picture, revealing that Gen Z may be AI-native, but they’re navigating this shift largely alone. While 80 per cent of respondents say they use AI tools weekly, 71 per cent feel under prepared by the current education system, with only 16 per cent feel ready for the world of work. On the upside, 95 per cent of Gen Z are actively trying to upskill.

The second keynote comes from 9H’s Chief AI Officer, Mauro Pirrone, who will demo how 9H is using AI to solve real business problems today, with transparency, control, and zero hype. Expect a grounded, honest look at how businesses can move from theory to execution.

The event targets business leaders, clients, and industry movers looking to understand what’s next and how to stay ahead. FreeHour will be providing breakfast, drinks, and free parking for all attendees.

AI isn’t the future. It’s now. For those who still think AI is coming soon this event is proof it’s already here. Register here as spaces are limited.