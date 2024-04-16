A Malta Consumer Trends event, held at the Hilton Malta on March 14, explored how global trends intersect with local consumer behaviour and attempted to help uncover the complex variations and dynamics shaped by cultural, economic and technological forces.

The Malta Consumer Trends 2024 report provides an examination of Maltese consumer behaviours within the context of both local variances and global consumer dynamics. Utilising a combination of telephone and web interviewing, the study surveyed 403 individuals across Malta to gain insights into purchasing behaviours in 19 market categories, totalling 1,612 shopping events.

Key findings from the study indicate that for regular purchases, Maltese consumers prioritise spending on food products, including meat, seafood and fresh produce, emphasising quality and convenience.

In terms of larger, one-time purchases, categories like vacation, travel, wellness, consumer electronics and large home appliances dominate, suggesting a consumer focus on enhancing life experiences and home environments.

Despite the global trend towards online shopping, the relevance of physical retail stores remains significant in Malta, especially for major purchases. This underscores the importance of tactile product interactions and the value of in-person advice, suggesting businesses maintain a balance between digital and physical retail spaces.

Digital platforms, particularly company websites and social media channels like Facebook and Instagram, are crucial for consumer information gathering. The study notes demographic differences in digital channel usage, with younger consumers gravitating towards social media, while older demographics prefer company websites and physical stores. This points to the need for businesses to adopt platform-specific content strategies to engage their target audience effectively.

The research also underscores the significance of personal desires, quality and affordability in consumer decision-making, highlighting the importance of competitive pricing strategies to attract various consumer segments.

Quality, especially among consumers with higher education and specialised occupations, and price sensitivity, notably among younger consumers and larger households, are significant factors influencing purchasing decisions.

Physical retail experiences and word-of-mouth recommendations remain critical in consumer decision-making, emphasising the need for businesses to ensure customer satisfaction and foster positive advocacy. The study advocates for a multi-channel strategy that integrates digital and physical customer experiences, leveraging data analytics for personalised marketing and sales strategies.

The analysis also reveals regional consumption patterns, suggesting targeted inventory and marketing efforts, and highlights demographic nuances in purchasing habits. For instance, larger households prioritise convenience, while smaller households show varied priorities, underscoring the need for businesses to cater to different household needs and sizes.

Finally, the report indicates a moderate engagement with AI technologies among consumers, with younger demographics showing a higher comfort level. This generational divide suggests businesses tailor their AI integration strategies to meet the preferences of different age groups.

Navigating the Malta Consumer Trends 2024, one finds that success seems to hinge on one’s adaptability, innovation and a profound commitment to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of the Maltese consumer. This moment presents not only challenges but significant opportunities for growth and differentiation in the market.

Embracing these changes with strategic foresight and a consumer-centric approach should enable businesses not only thrive, but also drive meaningful progress towards a sustainable and prosperous future for all stakeholders.

As Malta’s demographic landscape undergoes significant shifts, with a growing proportion of foreign residents and changing local consumer dynamics, the insights presented at this event encourage stakeholders to think critically about their engagement and marketing strategies. By understanding these nuanced consumer preferences − shaped by both global trends and local peculiarities − businesses can tailor their offerings more precisely, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The event was led by digital marketing consultant Gordon Borg Urso, and Gordon Theobald, CEO of B2BMalta Limited.

It included the participation of a number of leaders in their respective industry or academic field, including Gege Gatt, CEO EBO.ai; Franco Curmi, head of the Marketing Department, University of Malta; Suzanne Spiteri, chief commercial officer, Epic; Jackie Mallia, senior associate, GVZH Advocates; Christian Colombo, Department of Computer Science, University of Malta; Brian Camilleri, chief officer for economic intelligence, policy and EU affairs, Malta Enterprise; Joseph Gerada, regulator of the Family Business Office; Roseanne Camilleri, CEO, Primary HealthCare; Karl Laspina, head of operations, Bolt Malta; Claire Abela, managing director, Lucy Makeup Store; Lorinda Mamo, lifestyle blogger; and David Grech, CEO and founding member, Daves Food Store. It was moderated by Trudy Kerr.

A preview of the report is available on the following link, where the full report may also be purchased: https://b2bmalta.com/malta-consumer-trends-2024/.

The study will be continued until 4,750 purchasing instances will be completed, with a minimum of 250 responses or 1,000 shopping for each of the 19 market categories.