Not much has been written about the defence and observation posts which were constructed or converted from farmhouses at the perimeter of the former wartime aerodromes and airstrips in Malta. The article by David Spiteri Staines on the Malta FlyPast Issue 6 gave me an impetus to start researching this particular topic.

A document at the archives of the public works department sheds some light on the acquisition of land needed for the construction of defence posts at the Luqa airfield in 1941.

A letter by the War Department (WD) sent to the Department of the Public Works (DPW) in April 1941 says that the former requested permission to construct two defence posts along Ta’ San Tumas Road, Luqa, in the vicinity of the Civil Government Division. The first defence post, which measured 15x20 feet, was to be located on a plot of wasteland along the road. The WD asked for permission to be granted encroachment terms on this post.

A rounded stone tower with metal guarded rifle-machine-gun portholes, abutting on the Luqa naval reservoir on Qormi Road, served as an observation post and commanded a good view of the Grand Harbour and eastern part of Malta. Photo: Author’s collection

The second post, which was still not constructed, was to be in a field. There was no objection to transfer the land − which was civil government property and formed part of lands adjoining the Luqa reservoir − to the WD. However, it seems a problem was encountered regarding this proposed post. Correspondence about it was still being exchanged in 1942.

A defence post near Ta’ Loretu Chapel, Gudja, which formed part of the perimeter defences of Luqa airfield. (Source: googlemaps)

In case of an Axis invasion

By 1942, there were five aerodromes and airstrips in Malta, which were at Ħal Far, Ta’ Qali, Luqa, Qrendi and Safi. The perimeter defence of an aerodrome was under the responsibility of the aerodrome station command. An army officer, known as the station defence officer, was appointed to each aerodrome as the station commander’s military adviser.

The brigade commander, in whose section the aerodrome was situated, was responsible for coordinating the defence of the aerodrome with the aerodrome station command, station defence officer, command mobile forces and command supporting arms.

A concrete defence post of the former Luqa airfield.

The perimeter defence consisted at least of one infantry company and RAF personnel as detailed by RAF. Each aerodrome had an infantry battalion whose primary role was mobile defence of that aerodrome. One company of this battalion was located for immediate counter-attack purposes. The command mobile forces allotted to an aerodrome were responsible for taking action to prevent the enemy from capturing the aerodrome should they see that the perimeter defence could no longer deal with the situation.

The aerodromes of Ħal Far, Ta’ Qali and Luqa were run by a battalion company each from the Devon Regiment, Manchester Regiment and the Royal West Kent Regiment.

A re-enactor with a Bren gun aiming his weapon from one of the machine-gun port-holes of the defence post at Ta' Loretu chapel in the limits of Gudja. Photo: Battlefront Malta

The best lines of approach onto the aerodrome for mobile troops in counter-attack role were to be carefully investigated and coordinated by brigade commands to ensure rapid action in emergency situations. Personnel of the perimeter defence also had to be aware of lines selected, so as to avoid any possibility of their fire being misdirected during action by mobile forces.

In 1942, two 18-pounders manned by gunners of the 13th Battery, Royal Malta Artillery (RMA) covered Ħal Far; at Ta’ Qali were two 18-pounders by the 48/71 Battery, Royal Artillery (RA) and Safi had two 18-pounders manned by the 13th Battery, RMA. No mention of any field artillery defence of Luqa and Qrendi was made.

A curious squash elephant hut on the outskirts of the former Ta' Qali airfield. Photo: Author's collection

The aerodromes were also defended by heavy anti-aircraft barrages and light anti-aircraft guns. Light machine gun protection against low-flying attacks was to be provided by troops allotted to the perimeter defence, augmented by brigades when the situation required.

On the other hand, if it was not possible to use the Safi and Qrendi airstrips, the sunken mines already laid were to be detonated and so the strips would be rendered useless. The last action to be conducted in the defence of the aerodromes was to obstruct them by surface mines and tubular scaffolding.

Acknowledgements

The author would like to thank the staff of the Reading Hall of the National Archives, Mary Anne Debono of the Registry of the Public Works Department Archives, Ray Polidano, director of the Malta Aviation Museum, and Battlefront Malta for allowing him to include some of the photos of the aerodrome defensive-posts.

Charles Debono is curator, National War Museum.

A defence post on the perimeter of the former Ħal Far airfield. Photo: Battlefront Malta