Press freedom cannot be defended without defending the people who produce the news, the Institute of Journalists said on Saturday, as the world marks World Press Freedom Day.

A truly free press depends on the safety, security, and dignity of the journalists behind it. Freelancers, photojournalists, and digital media workers are often among the most vulnerable, the IĠM said in a statement.

On Press Freedom Day, the IĠM called for stronger legal protections against harassment and abusive lawsuits, public support and funding for independent journalism and improved workplace rights to defend journalists from exploitation and censorship.

Press freedom is not an abstract ideal. It is something that must be upheld every day in the working conditions of those who produce the news. In Malta, press freedom is undermined when journalists are underpaid, overworked, harassed, or sued for doing their jobs, the institute said.

"Yet they are vital to a diverse and independent media landscape. This is why our union insists on one simple truth: Labour rights and press freedom go hand in hand."

A free press requires strong, independent, and unionised journalists who are better equipped to resist editorial interference, demand fair treatment, and protect their independence.

"Collective strength helps journalists push back against pressure from owners, advertisers, or political actors. It also ensures that we look after one another in an increasingly hostile environment."