JLR has updated its Defender with a series of interior changes and the introduction of a new engine setup.

A key new addition comes in the form of a Captain Chairs Pack for the spacious Defender 130. As the name suggests, this pack introduces two individual middle seats with armrests on either side, while an aisle through the middle gives better access to the rear seats. The captain chairs are also heated and cooled, enabling ‘first-class adventures’, according to JLR.

A new Signature Interior Pack, available for Defender 110 and 130 models, brings 14-way electrically controlled front seats, as well as second-row seats with climate controls and winged headrests. Those in the third row also get treated to heated seats to take the sting out of cooler days.

