Amidst the final preparations for the culmination of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) conference season, a return is on the cards for Maltese tennis player Alex Degabriele. The Maltese tennis prodigy’s return to the court after overcoming a lingering injury has injected fresh vigour into University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)’s pursuit of sporting glory, as they aim to secure their fourth consecutive CAA title.

Since relocating to North Carolina in 2022 through a tennis programme facilitated by the Malta Sports Scholarships Scheme within the Ministry of Education, Degabriele has been an indispensable asset to the UNCW tennis setup while simultaneously pursuing a degree in Business Administration.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...