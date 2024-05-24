George and Alfred Degiorgio on Friday refused to answer questions about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, saying the questions came years too late.

The self-admitted hitmen are serving 40-year jail sentences for having placed and detonated the bomb that killed the journalist in 2017. A third hitman, Vince Muscat, is serving a 15-year sentence after turning state’s witness.

Since they pleaded guilty in 2022, the Degiorgio brothers have unsuccessfully sought to reverse that decision, saying they were forced to admit to the crime after their lawyer quit the case weeks before it went to trial.

When they appeared in court on Friday, they made it clear they would only answer questions about Fenech.

The Degiorgios were testifying in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who is alleged to have masterminded the assassination. He is pleading not guilty.

George and then Alfred told the court they would only answer questions about Fenech, despite the court’s instructions for them to testify about Caruana Galizia’s murder more broadly.

At the end of an otherwise non-eventful court session, George Degiorgio angrily told the court that if the prosecution had been interested in the answers seven years ago, “that man [Yorgen Fenech] would likely not be here today!”

His brother Alfred told the court that he could still incriminate himself if he answered questions about the murder, “because there are things which did not emerge in the investigation. And they can charge me with those matters related to this murder,” he said.

Both men insisted they had never heard of Fenech before he was arraigned and charged with complicity in Caruana Galizia’s murder in late 2019.

A pardon given to Melvin Theuma was “based on lies”, he said. But when asked to explain why, the witness would give no further information.

Theuma has admitted to serving as the middleman between Fenech and the Degiorgio brothers.

Alfred Degiorgio refused to answer prosecutors’ questions and the magistrate ended his testimony by decreeing that he was to be re-arrested and charged with disobeying a court order.

His brother’s testimony went a similar way.

George Degiorgio reacted angrily to questions by lead prosecutor Keith Arnaud, saying Arnaud – who served as the case’s lead investigator – should have asked him those questions years ago, under interrogation.

“The inspector [Arnaud] was duty bound to put all these questions to me during my interrogation. But no! That interrogation lasted only a quarter of an hour,” Degiorgio ranted.

“They [investigators] had no interest in knowing where the bomb came from. Nothing! Had they been interested, I think that that man would not be here today,” George said heatedly, gesturing towards Fenech in the dock.

Magistrate Montebello warned the witness that he was to answer questions. He did not, and the magistrate subsequently ordered his re-arrest and arraignment within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Fenech’s case continues in June.

AG lawyers Anthony Vella, Godwin Cini and Danika Vella prosecuted together with Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi appeared parte civile.