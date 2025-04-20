Around 20 years ago, I was introduced to a man through a mutual friend. I was 18 years old at the time and the person I had just met was in his late 20s. I remember him being a nice, quiet man but I always felt that some kind of black cloud was hanging over him.

At first, I thought that, perhaps, he was painfully shy or depressed; it was only after a few weeks that our mutual friend told me that the man in question was always so withdrawn because he was waiting to go on trial for a minor drug charge.

The problem was that, at that point, he had already been waiting for 10 years for his hearing. He later confided in me about the half-life he had lived for the previous decade, being too scared to study, find a job, or settle down with someone because he was even more afraid of losing it all.

I thought of him as I read the news that two men had been found guilty of conspiring to traffic drugs a full 17 years after the fact.

The thing is, I’m not one of those individuals that doesn’t believe in prison. On the contrary, I think the promise of incarceration is one of the only things still standing in the way of people not completely losing the plot and gunning down their fellow citizens in the street. However, I can’t get over the tragic waiting times our law courts keep subjecting us to.

Our justice system cannot afford to send out conflicting, infuriating messages

I think of the Sion Grech case that took 18 years to go to trial just for there to be no justice. I think of the Albert Brian Rosso case that took another 18 years to go to trial for his family still not to have any answers or a body to bury, and, then, I think of the cases where the years are still ticking by with no outcome. The sixth anniversary of Lassana Cisse’s murder was 10 days ago, and it has been five years since Chantelle Chetcuti was slaughtered outside a club. How long will their families and the families of dozens of others have to wait to see any form of justice?

If the reports about the aforementioned conspiring drug traffickers are accurate, both men have allegedly turned their lives around in the almost 20 years since they were charged. They probably have families or children by now, and, even if they don’t, it almost feels a little cruel to serve just desserts so very late in the day. Prison time is meant to help criminals atone and make amends with society but if you’ve already done that outside the jail walls, then everything feels hollow, and people can start to feel the justice system is unfair, which only weakens it further.

Our justice system cannot afford to send out these conflicting, infuriating messages. If caseloads are unmanageable, more magistrates and judges must be employed. Steps must be taken to rectify creaking legal frameworks that no longer serve us. Stricter punishments must be handed out when evidence is misplaced or disappears. No one can move on without some form of closure and they shouldn’t be sentenced to a destructive life of suspended animation.

Delaying justice only serves to create more victims.